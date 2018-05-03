Leamington man to be ‘gunged’ for charity

A Leamington man who is taking on 56 challenges in a year is set to complete another one tomorrow (Friday)

Steve Atherton, who now lives in Warwick, will be sat in a bath on ‘gunge’ at the Tesco store on Emscote Road in Warwick.

This be another challenge ticked off the list for Steve who is now on the home stretch for his 56 challenges.

Over the last year Steve has been taking on challenges to help raise awareness about the homeless situation in the Warwick District and to also raise money for Leamington-based charity Helping Hands.

Steve will be sat in his bath from 2pm to 4pm and there will also be a bucket for anyone who would like to make a donation.