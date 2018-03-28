Leamington man jailed after repeatedly assaulting and threatening partner for 12 months

An ‘excessively jealous’ Leamington man subjected his partner to around 12 months of domineering and bullying behaviour during which he repeatedly assaulted and threatened her.

And a judge at Warwick Crown Court jailed Max Harrison for two years and three months after hearing he had an earlier conviction for assaulting a previous partner.

Max Harrison

Harrison, 27, of Burbury Close, had denied using controlling or coercive behaviour within a relationship – but changed his plea to guilty on the day of his trial.

Prosecutor Marcus Harry said Harrison had been in a relationship with the woman since the beginning of 2015.

“She describes it as turning physically and emotionally abusive in around April 2016.”

She said Harrison was ‘excessively jealous,’ and would regularly grab her by the neck and begin strangling her before then becoming apologetic.

And to turn the focus on him and make her feel guilty, he would then sometimes self-harm in front of her.

He also sent her a number of messages, some of which were threatening while others focussed on himself and what he said she was making him do.

“There were occasions when she attempted to leave, but didn’t because he became angry.

“She eventually managed to leave the relationship around July 2016. After that she had 40 to 50 calls a day from him, and he would visit her address.

“She began a new relationship, which exacerbated the threats, and she received daily threats on the phone.”

Eventually, in September 2016, their relationship re-commenced – but there followed a pattern of intimidating and controlling behaviour when he was at her address.

“On one occasion he was waiting for her in the garden late at night when she returned home, and he forced his way in with her.

“There were multiple incidents of a similar nature over a 12-month period, interspersed with violence,” observed Mr Harry.

He added that Harrison had a previous conviction for common assault on a young woman ‘who sets out similar behaviour by the defendant during a relationship.’

Judge Andrew Lockhart QC also made Harrison subject to a restraining order banning him from having contact with the woman or going to her address.