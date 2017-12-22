Leamington homeless charity finds a new home for their vital ‘House2Home’ service

A charity which supports homeless and vulnerable people in Warwickshire has been given a second helping hand by Stoneleigh Park.

The Helping Hands Community Project has been found another new home on the estate.

The project, which works with the homeless, victims of domestic abuse and those with drug and alcohol addictions in the Warwick district, was first gifted the use of a vacant building at Stoneleigh Park in 2016 when it was in need of a place to store donated items.

The donations of household goods, furniture, toiletries, clothing, toys and bedding are distributed by the charity to help individuals and families it works with in the Warwick District.

The temporary loan was on the understanding that the charity would have to vacate the building when it was needed to be refurbished for a permanent occupier.

The charity was looking for alternative accommodation off-site but ahead of the refurbishment getting underway in January, has been found another base on the estate.

Ian Johanssen, of Helping Hands Community Project, said: “We are very grateful for the continued support and generosity of Stoneleigh Park.

“When we were first loaned a building here, it really was a lifeline and has since enabled us to continue and grow.

“We always knew that it was a temporary arrangement and remain keen to find a permanent home, but we are thrilled to have been found an alternative unit here so we can stay on site on the same basis.

“Moving in to our new home at this time of year really has given us a boost for the New Year.”

Richard Wood, facilities director at Stoneleigh Park, said: “Helping Hands is such a worthwhile cause supporting some of the most vulnerable people in the locality.

“We are delighted to have been able to help the charity again by finding another vacant building on site that it can use to store donated items whilst it continues to look for a more permanent base.”