Leamington games developer known for work on Forza series is set for expansion in town

More talented games developers will be relocating to Leamington with a major studio set to increase its number of staff and opened its second studio in the town.

Playground Games, owned by technology industry giant Microsoft, is known for its work on the highly popular Forza racing games for Xbox consoles.

But the studio is set to start work on an as-yet unnamed second game for which it will double its workforce to 400 and open a new office in Leamington - dubbed "Silicon Spa" for being at the centre of the UK gaming industry.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for business,Cllr Noel Butler commented;

“With over 2,500 employees across 50 studios, Silicon Spa is one of the strongest and most established games clusters in the UK and is fast becoming a global powerhouse of games development.

"It is therefore of no surprise that Playground Games is experiencing this level of success here.”

Playground Games along with fellow Silicon Spa studio Sega Hardlight, was also named among the best places to work in the UK video games industry by Gamesindustry.biz.