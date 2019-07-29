Leamington firefighters to host open day at their station

Firefighters in Leamington are inviting residents to their community and charity open day on Saturday August 10.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service’s event will take place at Leamington Fire Station in Warwick Street from 10am to 4pm.

Fire and Rescue

The aim is to raise money for The Firefighters Charity and good causes and promote fire safety in the home.

The event is free to enter.

Those attending will be able to see and take part in a wide range of activities including having a look around a fire engine, kiddies bumper cars, tea cup merry-go-round, cake stand, toy stand, tombola, ice cream van, candy floss machine, and a Firefighters Charity stand.

There will also be a live musical performances on the day and fire crews will be on hand to talk to residents about staying fire safe in the home.

As part of the event there will be a drawing competition for children aged between 4-8, 9-12, 13-16 for them to bring in and be judged on the day.

The challenge will be for entrants to draw what they think a firefighter of the future will look like.

Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for community fire safety, Cllr Andy Crump said: “The open day will be a fantastic event for all the family to enjoy.

"This is a great way for residents to learn more about the work undertaken by the fire and rescue service and to meet the firefighters working in their local community. So please make sure that you come along and join in the fun.”

All of the money raised will be shared between good causes and the Fire Fighters Charity, a leading provider of rehabilitation and support services for the fire and rescue community.

