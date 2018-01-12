Leamington firefighters rescue six month old cat stuck on roof

Firefighters from Leamington were called to rescue a six month old cat from the roof of a house after it had been stuck there during rain and fog.

Crews from Leamington were called to rescue Mable after her owners had tried everything to get her down throughout the night.

She had been stuck for more than 13 hours so the owners asked for advice and the fire service were called.

On arrival the crew learnt that Mable, who is a house cat, had managed to get out of a window the day before and somehow got herself onto the roof.

Unfortunately there was no way for anyone to get to her without endangering their own lives.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The crews quickly pitched a ladder to the property and were shocked to find that Mable was as desperate to get down from the roof as we were to rescue her from it, as she immediately got onto the back of one of our firefighters and stayed there until the crew grabbed her at the bottom of the ladder.

“Once safely back on the ground, Mable was checked over by the crew and handed back to her very relieved owners who were happy to see that she wasn’t fazed at all.

“However that wasn’t the case for the owners as they had been up all night in a state of panic.”