Leamington FC's 2000/2001 Squad

Leamington FC fan's book contains nostalgic images of footballing heroes past and present

Leamington FC fan Ed Blackaby has written and published a new book which looks back on the history of his beloved club.

For more about Windmill Heroes: A celebration of football in Leamington click here.

Ed Blackaby with a copy of his book.

Photo from the last ever match at the Windmil Ground in Tachbrook Road. Photo courtesy of Dave Garratt.

Ed Blackaby, his uncle Fred and the Lockheed & AP Leamington legends - Dave Garratt, Ken Brown and Syd Hall.

