Leamington FC and council to host First World War commemorative day

Leamington FC in partnership with Warwick District Council will be hosting an event to remember the soldiers who died in the First World War on Sunday.

The WWI Commemorative Day, taking place at the Phillips 66 Community Stadium in Harbury Lane, Leamington, from 11am to 3pm, will include former servicemen playing in a reenactment of the Christmas Truce football match from 2pm and a Trench Experience in which visitors can learn what it was like in the trenches 100 years ago.

The Great War Trench Experience.

Other attractions will include a gun run, a penny arcade, a pop-up tea room hosted by the Brunswick Hub selling cream teas and singing from vintage performer Kitten Von Mew.

Dawn Johnston-Smith, the Brunswick Hub’s centre manager, said: “We’re very proud to be part of this event.

“We have a good number of serving and ex armed forces who use our centre, so to work alongside Leamington FC, the council and the armed forces gives us a great opportunity to bring the community and organisations together to educate, learn and have fun all at the same time.

“We’ve had so many different parts of the community getting in touch with us that want to be part of the day in some way.

“From local schools to retirement homes and people of all ages it really does feel like everyone is coming together to commemorate such an important time in our history.

Find more details of the event on the Leamington FC or BHLC Brunswick Hub Facebook Pages.