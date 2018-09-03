Leamington estate agents and properties featured in Location, Location, Location

A Leamington estate agent has featured in an episode of the popular house hunting TV show Location, Location, Location.

The programme, aired on Channel 4 on Thursday evening (August 30), covered the hunt by young couple Matt and Claire for a three-bedroom period property in which to bring up their family.

The extra challenge for presenters Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer was that the pair had already turned down 35 potential purchases before asking Location, Location, Location to help.

Presented with the usual format of three choices, the couple liked but rejected a Victorian terrace in Cubbington and a 30s semi in Lillington in favour of a rundown 1930s semi in Wathen Road which hadn't been updated for decades and was on the market with ehB Residential.

The house was described by Phil and Kirstie as a ‘doer upper'.

Walls needed removing, the kitchen and bathroom replacing and a tumbledown shed removing from the garden.

But Claire and Matt were thrilled with what estate agents call its ‘potential' - and after, a bit of toing and froing over the phone between Kirstie and eHB senior sales negotiator Juliana Volpel, a deal was struck, enabling the pair to buy the house before an open day which would have led to it being snapped up within hours.

Juliana said: "Apart from enjoying my 15 minutes - or perhaps seconds - of fame, the programme was really fun.

"It was great to make and the final result was very interesting. It showed what a fantastic place Leamington is to live - and pointed out that prices have risen here by nearly six per cent over the past year - the second highest rise in England.

"This makes the average house price around £321,000.

"Phil also pointed out that a lack properties for sale makes it effectively a sellers' market, with houses snapped up as soon as they become available."