Leamington curry house owner given suspended sentence after hygiene failings

The owner of a Leamington curry house has been given a suspended prison sentence after food safety officers found the restaurant had several hygiene problems.

Mohammed Muneer, the operator of Ali’s Curry House in Bath Street, was found guilty of six hygiene offences discovered during a

routine visit by council Food Safety officers in March last year.

These included dirty and mouldy equipment, no proper access to hand washing facilities and fixtures and fittings that were in a poor state of repair.

At Nuneaton Magistrates Court, Muneer was sentenced to 23 weeks in prison, suspended for two years.

The court also took into account the previous history of the premises and the seriousness of the offences and prohibited Mr Muneer from being involved in the management of any food business for two years.

He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and full costs of £4573.62.

Warwick District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Health and Community Protection, Councillor Andrew Thompson said: “Warwick District Council works on a daily basis with food businesses to encourage high standards and to protect the public, with the majority of our food businesses doing a great job.

"Over three in four of them are scoring the top food hygiene rating.

"When we do have businesses who persistently fail to comply with the standards required of them, and, as a result, put the health of our

residents at risk, we will always take enforcement action against them.”