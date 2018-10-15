Leamington College old boys hold 12th reunion

Former Leamington College pupils who attended the boys school in the 1950s met up for their 12th reunion in the town.

The 19 men, who were among the 61 pupils in the Class of ‘49 who attended the school from 1949 and up to either or 1955 or 1957 for those who stayed on at the sixth form, met at Old Leamingtonians Rugby Club in Bericote Road on Friday to catch up and share memories of their younger days.

The reunions, organised by Leamington College old boy Bob Lee, have been held since 2007.

Bob, who now lives in Woking, said he set about organising the events when he retired twenty years ago having kept a list of the names of his fellow class mates and then looking some of them up in the telephone directory.

Bob said: “The thing we tend to talk about and remember the most was the camaraderie we all had.

“It was a brilliant school and we all had a brilliant education.”

Bob keeps a scrap book which contains photos from his school days, photos from past reunions and memorabilia from the school including the school magazine The Leamingtonian.

Some of the pupils pictured in the rugby team photos also played for Old Leamingtonians.

Bob said he hoped the reunions would continue for years to come.