Leamington charity appealing for more participants for sleepout event

The team at a Leamington-based charity are appealing for more people to sign up to their annual sleepout event.

For the fourth year running, Helping Hands, which helps and supports those who are homeless or vulnerable in the Warwick District, will be hosting their annual event.

Photos from last year's sponsored sleep out for Helping Hands.''Photos by Helpings Hands and Alex Harvey from Infinite Pixel.

With less than a month to go the team at the charity are keen to get a sell out event and they have some of the members of the Wasps rugby team joining them for the sleepout.

In previous years the participants set up a bed for the night on the grounds of All Saints’ Church in Leamington but this year there is a twist.

A spokesperson from Helping Hands said: We have the Wasps Rugby players supporting and joining us for the event, and we would love more people to sign up to the challenge.

“It’s a bit different this year, in that it’s at a secret location in the town and we won’t reveal where it is until the day to add to the reality of not knowing where you’ll sleep if you’re homeless.”

Registration for the event costs £25 plus £2.14 in booking fees, which includes an evening meal, breakfast and a Helping Hands hat.

Those who are taking part are advised to take warm clothing including thermals and gloves with them to the sleep out.

To speak to someone about the event or if you have any questions email: helpinghandsevents@gmail.com