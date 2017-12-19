Leamington car parts company saves Christmas event for OAPs

Spaces are still available for a special Christmas dinner event which has been “saved” by a Leamington company.

For the last two years Age UK ran the event at the Episode Hotel in Leamington for older people who might need some company on Christmas Day

But the charity was not able to do so this time around.

Volunteer Linda O’Sullivan approached Leamoco owners Tim Whittaker and Peter Newport to sponsor the event and they were only too happy to oblige.

The Christmas dinner, which includes a sherry reception, three course meal, carols and gifts, will again take place at the hotel.

Like in previous years, Fourways Cars of Warwick will provide free taxis to and from the event

There is room for about 40 people at the event, including volunteers, and a few spaces are still available.

Call O7789 003450.