Leamington butchers win more national awards

Simon Kelly, Daniel Symes (Aubrey Allen) and Matt Tebbutt
Simon Kelly, Daniel Symes (Aubrey Allen) and Matt Tebbutt

Aubrey Allen in Leamington has won yet another national award.

The butchers achieved a Diamond in the Innovation category of the The Smithfield Awards, with its ‘Guinea Fowl Delight’.

The judges commented that the product was “lovely and moist with a tender bite and excellent eating quality, plus a hint of smoked paprika”.

Aubrey Allen also received gold certificates for its ‘Guinea Fowl Autumnal Jambonette’ and ‘Venison Roulade’.

Simon Kelly of Aubrey Allen said: “I feel fantastic! We always enter these competitions and we never expect to win anything, so it’s always a great feeling when we do”