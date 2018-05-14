Leamington beauty queen heading to Vegas after pageant win

A Leamington beauty queen will represent the UK in an international pageant in Las Vegas after recently being crowned ‘Miss Diamond UK’.

Natalie Nason won the pageant at the Royal Bath Hotel in Bournemouth over Saturday May 5 and Sunday May 6 and will now go on to represent the UK at the Regency International Pageant in the American city this July.

And on the night, Natalie also won awards for best fashion wear, best in interview and her charity work.

Natalie’s efforts, along with the rest of the entrants at Miss Diamond UK, have helped raise more than £6,000 for children’s hospice Julia’s House.

She said: “I can’t wait to represent my country at international level and support such a worthy pageant and raise money for the designated charity Julia’s House.

“I can’t believe that I now get to compete in Vegas and I would like to thank everybody for donating, voting, encouraging me and getting involved with my journey.”

Natalie was especially pleased to have done well in the charity round of the pageant.

She added: “I’m so happy to announce that on a rough estimate the competition raised way over £6,000 for Julia’s House and the charity round is the one in which I wanted to do well in the most.

“Everyone who knows me knows this is why I do pageants.

“I have been raising money for various charities since I was eight years old and knowing that I can improve someone else’s life is so rewarding and no one can take that feeling away from you.”

Natalie had originally been crowned Miss Diamond South West in Bristol last autumn to reach the final, picking up the best Las Vegas theme wear award along the way.

She has previously held crowns as Miss Leamington and Miss Rugby.