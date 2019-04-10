Leamington and Warwick Tesco stores donate Easter Eggs to Myton Hospice tombola.

People can help raise money for a cracking cause and win a chocolate treat in the process.

An Easter Egg Tombola in aid of The Myton Hospices’ are being held in the Royal Priors Shopping Centre on Saturday (April 13).

Taken at Tesco Metro store, Leamington. Sophie Duncan & Anita Burrows from Myton collect Easter eggs from store Community Champion Gerald Collins. Photo by Peter Realf Photography.

For the past three years, volunteers have collected Easter Eggs for the tombolas from Tesco stores in Warwick and Leamington which have been generously donated by customers and staff.

So far this year, over 250 eggs have been donated by both Tesco stores, and money has also been raised through in-store collections to purchase even more Easter Eggs for the tombolas.

Photo by Peter Realf.