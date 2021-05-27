Leamington and Warwick Musical Society members celebrate launch of centenary book

Members of the Leamington and Warwick Musical Society have gathered outside the Royal Spa Centre to mark to launch of the book What We Did for Love, which marks the centenary of when the group was formed.

Members of the Leamington and Warwick Musical Society have launched their new book which marks the centenary of when the group was formed.

What We Did For Love, written by former performer, director and member Mark Thorburn, tells the story of the 100 years of the society and provides an insight into musical theatre from early English operetta and Gilbert and Sullivan through to modern British and American musicals.

It covers every production the society has staged between May 7 1921 and May 7 2021 including details of the last two productions that had to be cancelled due to Covid-19.

For past and present members, and anyone interested in the genre, it provides vivid history and insight into Leamington and Warwick Musical Society with photographs and anecdotes together with full details about the shows.

Centenary celebrations have had to be somewhat scaled back due to social distancing but the society has other events planned throughout the year once restrictions are further lifted in order to mark this unique and special occasion.