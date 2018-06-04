Last chance to have say on Warwick district’s ward boundaries

A public consultation on proposals that would mean changes to all of the Warwick district’s current ward boundaries will close next week.

The recommendations have been drawn up by the independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England.

The proposed Wards. Credit: contains Ordnance Survey data (c) Crown copyright and database rights 2018.

Professor Colin Mellors, Chair of the Commission, said: “This is the last chance for local people to have their say on ward boundaries for all district councillors in Warwick.

“We want to hear evidence from the people who know Warwick best about the shape of local communities across the district before we finalise our recommendations in August.”

The recommendations also outline how those councillors should represent 11 three-councillor wards, five two-councillor wards and one single-councillor ward across the district.

The proposed wards would be:

Leamington Clarendon

Leamington Willes

Leamington Brunswick

Leamington Milverton

Leamington North

Radford Semele

Whitnash

Bishop’s Tachbrook

Cubbington and Leek Wootton

Warwick Myton and Heathcote

Warwick Aylesford

Warwick Saltisford

Warwick Woodloes

Budbrooke

Lapworth and West Kenilworth

Kenilworth St John’s

Kenilworth Park Hill

Some of the current wards have been extended and some wards have been integrated into larger wards with new names.

Under the new proposals eight of the current wards in the district would be integrated into other larger Wards.

This includes Sydenham, Leam, Newbold, Crown, Emscote, Abbey and Arden. In Warwick the Woodloes Ward would be extended and the Emscote Ward would then be split to become part of the Woodloes and Myton and Heathcote Wards.

The Sydenham Ward and the Leam Ward would become part of the new Leamington Willes Ward. The Newbold Ward would be split and placed in the Milverton and Claredon Wards.

The Crown Ward and some of the Manor Ward will go into the new Leamington North Ward.

As well as going into Leamington North, Manor Ward will also be split into the Milverton and Cubbington and Leek Wootton Ward In Kenilworth the Abbey Ward would become part of the Park Hill, St John’s and Lapworth and West Kenilworth wards. The Arden Ward would also become part of the new Lapworth and Kenilworth Ward.

The current Stoneleigh and Cubbington Ward would be renamed to Cubbington and Leek Wootton.

The Radford Semele Ward would be extended to include Weston under Wetherley.

Residents can have their say directly by clicking here

The full recommendations and detailed maps are also available on the Commission’s main website which can be accessed by clicking here

Residents who would like to make a submission to the Commission, should write or email by Monday June 11.

The address to post a submission is: The Review Officer (Warwick),Local Government Boundary Commission for England, 14th floor, Millbank Tower, London SW1P 4QP

To email submissions email: reviews@lgbce.org.uk