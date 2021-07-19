Large fire in south Warwickshire is now under control - but residents are being advised to keep their windows closed

Due to the nature of the materials stored on site, the smoke is quite thick

By News Reporter
Monday, 19th July 2021, 8:47 pm
Updated Monday, 19th July 2021, 8:50 pm

A large fire in south Warwickshire is now under control - but residents are being advised to keep their windows closed.

Firefighters were called to a recycling plant in Ettington at about 4pm today (Monday).

During the evening ten pumps were at the scene. Firefighters said the fire is now under control.

Firefighters were called to a recycling plant in Ettington at about 4pm today (Monday). Photo by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Firefighters were called to a recycling plant in Ettington at about 4pm today (Monday). Photo by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Due to the nature of the materials stored on site, the smoke is quite thick.

"Residents affected are still being asked to close their windows and doors as a precautionary measure."

Speaking in the last few minutes, the spokesperson said: "The fire in Ettington is now under control and slowly burning out. Crews have been working in extreme heat to protect the neighbouring building.

"They have also tackled a field fire which had spread from the initial fire. Firefighters will remain onsite overnight damping down."

Firefighters were called to a recycling plant in Ettington at about 4pm today (Monday). Photo by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.
WarwickshireResidents