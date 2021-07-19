A large fire in south Warwickshire is now under control - but residents are being advised to keep their windows closed.

Firefighters were called to a recycling plant in Ettington at about 4pm today (Monday).

During the evening ten pumps were at the scene. Firefighters said the fire is now under control.

Firefighters were called to a recycling plant in Ettington at about 4pm today (Monday). Photo by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Due to the nature of the materials stored on site, the smoke is quite thick.

"Residents affected are still being asked to close their windows and doors as a precautionary measure."

Speaking in the last few minutes, the spokesperson said: "The fire in Ettington is now under control and slowly burning out. Crews have been working in extreme heat to protect the neighbouring building.

"They have also tackled a field fire which had spread from the initial fire. Firefighters will remain onsite overnight damping down."