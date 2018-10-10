Large bonfire put out by firefighters in woods near Kenilworth

A large bonfire in woods near Kenilworth was put out by firefighters last night (Tuesday October 9).

A crew from Kenilworth Fire Station was called to the fire in woods off Stoneleigh Road at around 10pm. The caller believed it may have been a car on fire.

Fire crews advised any lighting a bonfire to stay with it. Photo: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service

On arrival, the firefighters discovered an out of control bonfire, and were able to put it out by midnight.

A Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman advised anyone lighting a bonfire to always stay with it and have things to extinguish the fire with in case it gets too large.