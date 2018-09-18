KFC ‘crossing fingers’ for a return to Leamington

KFC is ‘crossing their fingers’ that they will be able to return to Leamington.

Yesterday (Monday) The Courier and Kenilworth Weekly News shared a story about KFC potentially returning to the Leamington Shopping park.

A number of jobs are being advertised on a number of different website for roles at a KFC restaurant at the shopping park.

KFC have now issued a statement.

A KFC spokesperson said: “We’re always keeping our eyes peeled for development opportunities across the UK and we previously had a drive-thru restaurant in Leamington, so we’ve got our fingers crossed that there will be a chance for us to return to the Shires Retail Park soon.”

Frankie and Benny’s, which was also on the Leamington Shopping Park, closed down on September 10 and the building is currently being cleared out.

It is unknown where KFC are looking to move into in the shopping park.