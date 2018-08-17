Kenilworth woman’s 212 mile walk to mark WI federation’s centenary year

A member of the Kenilworth WI has just walked more than 200 miles across the country to raise money for charity to celebrate the Warwickshire Federation of WIs centenary year.

Emma Sharp, who has been a member of the Kenilworth branch of the WI for more than three years, walked a total of 212 miles.

Emma Sharpe, a Kenilworth WI member, has chosen to celebrate the Centenary by walking from Llanfair PG, Anglesey, home of the first WI in Britain, to the Warwickshire Federation office at Corunna Court in Warwick. She was welcomed by members of Warwickshire WI including Anne Bufton- McCoy (Chair of the Warwickshire Federation of WI.), Dorethy Chapman (Vice Chair) and Christine Dyer (Vice Chair).'MHLC-14-08-18-WI walk NNL-180814-192850009

She started in Llanfair PG, Anglesey, which is home of the first WI in Britain, on August 1 and trekked across the country where she finished at the Warwickshire Federation of WIs headquarters in Corunna Court in Warwick on Tuesday (August 14).

When she arrived at the headquarters Emma said: “I can’t quite believe I have done it. I have been spent 13 days walking. I plotted each day and I averaged around 16 miles per day. It was exhausting and wonderful to have reached the end.

“I decided to do this walk to celebrate the Warwickshire Federation’s centenary year and it was really just a way of celebrating this and showing that the WI is more than just cooking and that some of us do other things as well.

“I also enjoy walking anyway so this was a good challenge as I was not following a set route and made up the route as I went.”

Reflecting on her journey the 51 year old said: “I saw some fabulous things and had some lovely sunny days but it was hot at times. The toughest part was when footpaths that were supposed to be there weren’t or they were overgrown so I had to back-track and find alternative routes which added miles onto the day.”

Emma, who is also the treasurer at the Kenilworth WI branch, also used her walk to raise money for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, which is the Warwickshire Federation’s chosen charity for the year. So far she has raised £513.

Thanking people for their support, Emma said: “I would like to say a huge thanks to John my husband for supporting me and coming up to surprise me when I was in Corwen. I also want to thank everyone at the WI for supporting me and encouraging me in my mad idea and to everyone who has sponsored me too.”

Fiona Riley, President of the Kenilworth WI, said: “I would like to say how proud the Kenilworth WI are of Emma and her amazing achievement.”

The Warwickshire Federation of WIs have been doing a range of events to mark their centenary year and Emma’s challenge was one of them.

Veronica Chapman, one of the vice-chairs at the Warwickshire Federation of WIs, said: “We are really quite awestruck that Emma came up with the idea and seen it through with such determination. We are so proud of her and also raising money for our chosen charity is just amazing.”

The Kenilworth WI, which is also celebrating its 51st anniversary, is always looking for new members and meet at on the third Wednesday of the month.

For more information go to: www.thewi.org.uk

To donate to Emma’s JustGiving Page click here