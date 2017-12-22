Kenilworth woman repays baby ward which looked after her son over Christmas with gifts

A Kenilworth woman has repaid the baby ward which looked after her son last year by donating gifts to families spending Christmas there.

Mother-of-two Jayne Lavelle decided to donate 'blessing bags' filled with gifts to babies, parents and families spending time at Warwick Hospital’s Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) this Christmas after she had to do the same last year.

She felt that other families in a similar situation may appreciate some home comforts and therefore set about gathering donations for the bags.

Jayne said: “It’s a charity close to my heart as my little boy spent a week there last year when he was born and they were absolutely brilliant. I couldn’t think of a better local charity.”

Each bag contains a book for siblings, a pamper gift bag for new mothers and activities for partners.

Upon receiving the donation Katrina Harris, SCBU Ward Manager at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Families will be so grateful for these bags, I am sure that they will brighten parents days over the festive period at what is often a very difficult time.

"All donations to SCBU help us to create more of a family friendly environment and enhance the care that we can provide”.

To discuss fundraising for any department at Warwick Hospital, contact the fundraising team on charity@swft.nhs.uk or call 01926 495321 ext. 8049.