Kenilworth walking group members enjoy garden party

Members of a Kenilworth walking group took time off from their exercise to enjoy a garden party last week.

All those taking part in Abbey Medical Centre's 'Walking for Health' scheme to date were invited to the party on Thursday July 19.

It was held in the garden of one of the group's volunteer leaders, Liz Watson. Her garden was also used for the recent National Garden Scheme open day.

The group enjoyed the fine weather and tucked into home-baked cakes and pastries.

The Walking for Health scheme, which started last year, holds walks at lunchtime every Friday for those looking to improve their fitness.

Two routes are now offered - a longer route incorporating hills, and a shorter, flatter route for those who prefer a more sedate walk.