Kenilworth Walk of Witness well attended

Dozens of Christians from Kenilworth and Leek Wootton turned out for the annual Walk of Witness on Good Friday (March 30).

Walkers gathered at St John's Church at 9.30am before the procession set off with the wooden cross up Warwick Road.

The walk sets off from St John's Church. Photo: Denise Coomber

An act of worship then took place in Abbey End, with vicars from different Kenilworth churches all giving sermons.

The cross was then carried up to Abbey Hill where it was planted.

A further act of worship and hymn singing then took place before refreshments were served in Abbey Hill United Reformed Church.

Kenilworth mayor Cllr Kate Dickson during the service in Abbey End. Photo: Denise Coomber

A large crowd gathered in Abbey End for the main part of the service. Photo: Cllr Richard Dickson

Scouts prepare to plant the cross into the ground in Abbey Fields. Photo: Denise Coomber

Scouts lifting the cross into position. Photo: Denise Coomber