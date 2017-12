Kenilworth transformed into winter wonderland

Kenilworth was among the many places across the country to be covered with several inches of snow on Sunday (December 10), and residents made the most of it.

Plenty of snowmen popped up around the town, and Abbey Fields was the place for many families to try out their sledging skills.

Some of Kenilworth's creations even made it to national news - a snowman, polar bear and dog were featured on BBC Breakfast's weather forecast at 6.30am today (Monday December 11).

The weather has also forced several of Kenilworth's schools to close today.

A polar bear, snowman and snowdog watching on - the photo made BBC Breakfast's weather forecast this morning. Photo: Fraser Pithie

Dalehouse Lane looking very wintry. Photo: Fraser Pithie

A few brave drivers tried passing the A46 yesterday. This is the view from the Stoneleigh junction. Photo: Fraser Pithie