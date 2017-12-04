Kenilworth Station's opening delayed until February next year

The opening of Kenilworth Station has been delayed until February next year, it has now been confirmed.

Despite sources informing the KWN the opening was delayed, Warwickshire County Council only confirmed the news today (Monday December 4).

While the construction of the £13.6 million station is now complete, a train for the service will not be available until February.

Joint managing director of the council Monica Fogarty, who in a previous interview claimed the Transport Secretary Chris Grayling MP had promised a service would be available, blamed the Department for Transport for the latest delay.

She said: "The Department is unable to supply the train and drivers in order to meet the December opening date, and this is beyond disappointing for the people of Kenilworth.

"The County Council so wanted to be able to deliver as promised on this exciting scheme for Kenilworth and we share your disappointment. That said, two more months, having waited 53 years is not long, and it will be worth the wait.

"I want Kenilworth to know that your council, county councillors and MP have all worked until the last minute to try to persuade the DfT to deliver and it is such a shame that this has not proved possible."

Chris Grayling MP has been contacted for comment.