Kenilworth songwriter celebrates second successful carol event at pub

A Kenilworth songwriter is celebrating a successful second year of a carol singing event at a Kenilworth pub.

Keith Ayling, also known as Mister Keith, held ‘Beer and Carols’ at the Old Bakery in High Street on Sunday December 17.

The venue was at capacity with residents from all over Kenilworth joining in and singing.

Keith said: “There is something about singing at Christmas that everyone loves. When you combine this with a great pint of beer, it’s a perfect way to bring the community together. I hope that the event will continue and grow for the town.”