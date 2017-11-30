Kenilworth sixth former praised for 'tremendous' maths achievements

A Kenilworth Sixth Form student has been praised for her ‘tremendous’ achievements in maths.

Andrea Sendula scored 239 out of 240 in her maths GCSE, the best mark in the country.

She also scored full marks in the challenging Maths Olympiad, which only required a score of 28 per cent to receive a top grade.

Fellow students Hannah Matthews, Charlotte Watson, Georgina Tatman and Janina Branke also received very high marks.

Headteacher Hayden Abbott said: “This is a tremendous achievement by Andrea.”