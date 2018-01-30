Kenilworth shop owner getting ready to take on mountaineering challenge for charity

A Kenilworth shop owner is about to start training for a tough mountaineering challenge, despite having never climbed a mountain before.

Gemma Owen, 27, who runs clothing alterations business Stitched Up in Smalley Place, will be taking on the ‘Three Peaks Challenge’ on Friday June 15 to raise money for charity Zoe’s Place, which provides care to babies and toddlers with terminal or life-threatening conditions.

She felt inspired to raise money for Zoe’s Place when the charity visited The Gallery in Kenilworth last year.

Gemma said: “They came into The Gallery to raise awareness, and they were explaining just how desperately stuck for funding they were.

“A little girl game in with them, and it was just a bit emotional.”

The challenge involves climbing up England, Scotland, and Wales’ highest mountains - Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis and Snowdon - in just 24 hours. Zoe’s Place will be providing transport to drive Gemma between the mountains on the day.

Although Gemma admitted she was a novice when it comes to mountaineering, she is determined to complete the challenge.

She said: “I’m a bit nervous, but I’m quite stubborn. The girls at Stitched Up laughed their heads off when I told them I was doing it. But I’ll definitely do it, there’s no doubt about that at all.”

Gemma will start her training next week, and she has already been to Kenilworth gym Fitness Worx to book a personal trainer.

She has also organised a black-tie ball to be held at Kenilworth’s Holiday Inn on Saturday May 26, with guests being encouraged to wear their old wedding dress.

Anyone wishing to donate should visit Gemma's Just Giving page