Kenilworth sewing shop owners looking for right person to take over business

The owners of a haberdashers in Kenilworth are looking for a lover of sewing and knitting to take over their business.

Mother and daughter Di Carter and Leanne Hickman, who run Sew Arty in Station Road, advertised the business as being up for sale for over several months.

But they have struggled to find someone willing to take over - so they are appealing to the people of Kenilworth for help.

Di said: “We’d like the person who take over to be local I think, and someone who just likes this sort of thing.

“The people who have looked so far are people who want to make an enormous profit from it.”

Sew Arty opened seven years ago on Station Road, before moving into Warwick House just a stone’s throw away four years later.

The shop attracted a loyal set of customers, some of whom attend its sewing and knitting workshops held on a Monday night.

But the pair decided to sell after Leanne said the demands of having two young daughters meant she does not feel she can run the business full time.

And Di said she would like to travel to India - where she can learn more ways to craft.

They do not want Sew Arty to disappear, as they say their many regular customers would be very upset to see it go.

Leanne said: “The shop creates companionship with like-minded people. That’s why we want it to continue - our customers love it.”

One loyal customer, Ruth Lynham, said: “It’s more than just a shop.”

Anyone who thinks they can help should call Leanne on 07824 325620 or Di on 07817 585319.