Kenilworth Scout group continuing with Christmas card delivery

The 4th Kenilworth Scouts are continuing with their Christmas card delivery service to residents of Kenilworth and Leek Wootton.

Their collection stall in Talisman square is open on Saturday December 9 and Saturday December 16. The cost is 25p per card, and delivery will be from Sunday December 17.

As well as the Saturday collections, weekday collection points are also available at Steve Crowe & Son Butchers, Atkinson & Stilgoe, Seat GDT Automobiles, Mike Vaughan Cycles, Leyes Lane Pharmacy and Head First hairdressers.

Nick Schofield,Group Scout Leader, said: “We do hope that the people of Kenilworth and Leek Wootton will continue to support us and maybe we could break all records this year.”