Kenilworth school pupils and teachers get taste of Victorian schooling

Pupils and teachers at a Kenilworth school got a taste of what it was like to be at school during Victorian times thanks to a history group.

Two Year 6 classes at Crackley Hall School, along with their teachers and some of their parents, experienced what school was like on June 22, 1897, the day of Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee.

On Thursday December 14, history group 'History off the Page' turned the school hall into a village school from Victorian times, where Master Gray welcomed his charges to sit and learn a curriculum suitable for a 'master' or a 'girl'.

A very different style of teaching awaited the pupils. The boys had instruction in Mathematics and the British Empire, whilst the girls were encouraged to

copy Bible passages and undertake dictation, activities that might;, in the words of Master Gray, develop them into a supportive wife for their future 'heads of house'.

Modern day Year 6 teachers Sarah Lammas and Sorcha Horan were very impressed. They said: "The day was a lot of fun, it really brought history alive and it was a fabulous way to round off our term studying the Victorians."