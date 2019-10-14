Kenilworth school children clean up rubbish at ancient woodland in town

A concerned resident of Kenilworth has reported profane images sprayed on trees and large amounts of rubbish in the Glasshouse Spinney, a 2 hectare plot of ancient woodland in town.

Claire Woodside, who lives near the Glasshouse Spinney ancient woodland, noticed the rubbish and vandalism during a visit to the woodland with her three children, twins aged 10 and an 8-year-old.

Graffiti spray painted onto a tree at the Glasshouse Spinney wood in Kenilworth

Claire, who regularly visits the woodland often picking up rubbish with her children, said: “We visited the Spinney and were shocked to find more rubbish than we could collect. Not only that the 3000 year old trees have been sprayed with extremely offensive graffiti.”

Some of the trees had profane images and racial slurs spray painted on them, including a swastika in one case. Claire also noticed and reported to authorities how the ground has been dug to create very deep trenches and pits.

The small ancient woodland located off Glasshouse Lane near the Kenilworth Rugby Club had until recently been managed by the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust.

Claire added: “We live next door to the spinney and go in there frequently to walk, walk our dog and generally enjoy the spinney.

Rubbish dump site at woodland site in Kenilworth

“It's important to us because with the exception of Woodside Hotel and Kenilworth Wardens we are its only neighbour.

“The introduction of that kind of graffiti makes it quite a threatening environment and the deep pits make it dangerous for those who want to enjoy the spinney and may also pose a threat to the survival of the 3000 year old trees in the protected ancient woodland.”