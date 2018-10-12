Kenilworth's views sought on outdoor pool and Castle Farm plans

Residents of Kenilworth are being invited to share their views on Warwick District Council's plans to change the towns leisure facilities - including the outdoor pool and Castle Farm.

The council is deciding whether to keep the outdoor pool in Abbey Fields as it is or replace it with another indoor pool.

It is also looking to demolish Castle Farm Recreation Centre and replace it with a facility large enough for a sports hall with six badminton courts, a gym with around 80 stations and one or two studios for dance, fitness and other exercise.

The consultation opens on Monday October 22 and runs until Monday November 19.

And the council is holding several drop-in sessions for residents to speak to council officers about the plans.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for culture, Cllr Michael Coker said: “In line with the huge improvements we have made to the leisure facilities in Leamington and Warwick, we want to offer the same high standards in Kenilworth.

"We would like as many people as possible to take this opportunity to give their feedback on the options we are proposing.”

Campaign group Restore Kenilworth Lido has already been putting pressure on the council to keep the outdoor pool, and hope they will consider an option to make it into a 25m lido.

Jane Green of Restore Kenilworth Lido said it was an historical asset that many people in the town love.

The full details of the planned changes to Kenilworth leisure centres can be seen here.

The drop in sessions are as follows:

Abbey Fields Swimming Pool

Monday October 22 – 6.30am to 9am

Wednesday October 24 – 4pm to 8pm

Thursday November 1 - 11am to 1pm

Saturday November 10 – 1pm to 4pm

Castle Farm Recreation Centre, Fishponds Road

Friday October 26 - 11.30am to 1.30pm

Monday October 29 - 7.30am to 10.30am

Wednesday October 31 - 6pm to 8pm

Meadow Community Sports Centre, Leyes Lane

Thursday October 25 - 6.30pm to 8pm

Jubilee House, Smalley Place

Wednesday November 7 – 6pm to 8pm.