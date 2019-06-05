Kenilworth's The Gauntlet launches Veg 4 Beer initiative

The Gauntlet restaurant has launched a Veg 4 Beer initiative where people can swap their locally grown vegetables or fruit for a pint.

The restaurant, located at 8 Oaks Precinct on Caesar Road in Kenilworth, will accept a punnet of strawberries, a bag of rhubarb or similarly quantified fruit and vegetables in exchange for a pint, soda or pudding at the restaurant.

The pub will take just about any home grown produce with the exception of potatoes. The restaurant will clean and prep whatever they receive to the standards required before they serve it to customers.

Simon Moore, the landlord for the pub, said “Obviously using good local veg and building up the community spirit is better to me than buying wholesale.

“If we can help a local out and use their excess rather than buying a small quantity at a supermarket, then I’m all for it.

“If by some chance we were to get more than we’d use, I’d just set up a stall at the pub with a charity collection tin for people to take what they want and give to charity what they like.