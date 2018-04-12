Kenilworth's Holiday Inn hosting charity quiz for Myton Hospice

Kenilworth's Holiday Inn will be hosting a charity quiz to raise money for Myton Hospice later this month.

The quiz will take place on Friday April 27. Tickets are £15 per person, and teams can have up to six people on them.

A buffet will be served at 6pm before the quiz starts at 6.45pm.

Louise Sheepy, deputy general manager at the Holiday Inn, said: "The wonderful work Myton do for their patients is second to none, but what they provide cannot be done without donations and support from the public.

"This will be our third quiz we have held in aid of Myton Hospice and it really is a great night."

Call 01926 514162 to book tickets, or email sales@hi-kenilworth.com. All welcome.