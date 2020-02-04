Kenilworth's Friends of Abbey Fields group launches calendar photo competition

The Friends of Abbey Fields (FOAF) have launched a photo competition fundraiser for its new calendar for 2021 - with the winner appearing on the front cover.

Similarly to previous years, photos for each month will be chosen by a panel of FOAF committee members, but the front cover photo will be chosen at a special event at the Almanack in Abbey End in June.

The winner of the photo competition for the 2018 calendar was Fabio Rodrigues.

The Friends of Abbey Fields group sold 900 calendars during the last fundraising event. They raised £3,000 for the 2018 calendar.

The calendar fundraiser is traditionally held every two years, but they did not hold fundraiser last year.

Town-wide event for the upcoming year also listed inside the calendar such as the Kenilworth bonfire night event.

Ojars 'Bart' Bartmanis, chair of the Friends of Abbey Fields committee, said: "It's elevating our profile, and it's a way of reminding people of the importance of Abbey Fields.

"What we try to do is educate, celebrate and protect. Our primary aim is to protect and look after Abbey Fields."

The friends group hosts a variety of activities across the fields area throughout the year, including seven litter picks from April to October. The friends group also hosts five walks throughout the year around the 56-acre property, which include from bird and bat walks.

David Emsley, a member of the Friends of Abbey Fields committee, said: "We get local experts in to talk about the bats or trees."

One of the litter pick events included Priors Field Primary School.

Bart added: "If we actually connect with youngsters they will assume sense of ownership of Abbey Fields."

Photographs can be sent to calendar@friendsofabbeyfields.org.uk at any time up to the closing date of April 30.

There are a series of rules to enter the competition, which include how all entries must photographs taken of or from Abbey Fields.

There is no restriction on the number of photographs that can be submitted by a photographer, but each photograph must be sent in a separate email with the following as the subject line of the email.

The subject line of the email for each entry must include the photographer’s name and the title or caption for the photograph such as 'Misty Morning'.

The photographs must not include any identifiable people (unless you provide confirmation that they have given their permission).

Landscape orientation, A4 proportions i.e. 210×297 vertical to horizontal ratio

Each photo must also be emailed as a jpeg/jpg and be at least two megabytes.

Each entries email must also include the photographers name, contact details (email and phone number), any additional relevant information about the photo and whether they are a member of Friends of Abbey Friends or not.

The Friends of Abbey Fields will not use / share any personal data supplied in relation to the competition with anyone else without permission.

The photograph entries do not need to be taken during any required time frame. The friends group is actually asking for snow pictures which can be from anytime in the past.