Kenilworth's Christmas lights switch-on events coming this weekend

Both of Kenilworth's Christmas lights switch-on events are being held this weekend.
High Street's switch on will be held on Friday December 1 starting from 6.30pm.
A Christmas market will be held on Saturday December 2 from 10am to 4pm. There will be free parking in all car parks owned by Warwick District Council on the Saturday.
And Warwick Road's switch-on will be held on Sunday December 3 from 5.30pm.
An ice rink will be present in Talisman square for people to enjoy across the three days from 10am to 4pm
More details can be found here
