Kenilworth residents asked to vote on police priorities in town

Kenilworth residents are being asked to vote on what the police should prioritise ahead of the next community forum to be held next month.

Warwickshire Police have outlined five priorities in Kenilworth for residents to vote on.

The priorities are as follows:

Crime reduction patrols in Kenilworth town centre to prevent and deal with incidents of theft and anti-social behaviour, and to provide reassurance to businesses/members of the public.

Speed checks/monitoring on Cromwell Lane, Burton Green to prevent and deal with speeding motorists. Speed reduction, educate motorists and provide reassurance to the local community.

Speed checks/monitoring on Clinton Lane, Kenilworth to prevent and deal with speeding motorists. Speed reduction, educate motorists and provide reassurance to the local community.

Anti-social behaviour patrols in St. John's Ward, Kenilworth to prevent and deal with anti-social behaviour and to provide reassurance to members of the local community.

School safety patrols to prevent and deal with road related issues outside schools in Kenilworth during school drop-off and collection times.

The vote is open until Monday February 12 before the community forum is held on Tuesday February 13 at the Kenilworth Senior Citizens Club, starting at 6.30pm.

Anyone wishing to vote on the priorities can do so here