Kenilworth pupils learn about internet safety with Google and MP visit

Pupils at a Kenilworth primary school received a special assembly from Google and the town's MP about how to stay safe online.

Jeremy Wright MP visited St Nicholas Primary School on Friday September 28 to learn more about how the school is helping its pupils understand the potential dangers of the internet.

During the assembly, called 'Be Internet Legends', pupils were taken on an online adventure designed to teach the key lessons of internet safety through games, challenges and quizzes.

Over the course of the afternoon, they learned about recognising phishing emails, how to judge whether a website is genuine and secure and ways to deal with cyberbullying.

At the end of the session, the pupils pledged to act as Internet Legends, taking what they had learned home with them and sharing it with someone else.

Headteacher Louise Mohacsi said: “In today’s rapidly changing digital world it’s essential to educate children to be responsible, safe and considerate online citizens. We passionately believe in equipping our children early as they begin to explore the internet.”

And Jeremy Wright MP added: “I was pleased to visit St Nicholas Church of England Primary School in Kenilworth to introduce their ‘Be Internet Legends’ assembly.

"The internet is an amazing resource but it has dangers for children who don’t understand the risks. This programme helps to ensure that they do.”