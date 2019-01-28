Kenilworth pub replacing Loch Fyne to create 'up to 20 jobs'

A Kenilworth pub which is replacing the former Loch Fyne will create 'up to 20 jobs' when it reopens next week.

The Abbey Fields Chef and Brewer on High Street will reopen on Monday February 4. Owners Greene King claimed up to 20 jobs would be created.

Loch Fyne closed on New Year's Day and refurbishment work started later in January.

General manager at The Abbey Fields Reza Najafi said: "We look forward to welcoming our Kenilworth neighbours to the revamped venue when it officially opens."

Greene King had previously said the pub would be called 'The Abbeyfields', but the name has been changed.