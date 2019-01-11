Kenilworth outdoor pool campaigners to consider next steps this weekend after closure decision

Campaigners who battled to save Kenilworth's outdoor pool will consider their next steps this weekend after councillors voted to close it this week.

Warwick District Council's executive voted unanimously to replace the outdoor pool with an indoor training pool at a meeting on Wednesday January 9.

Despite the efforts of campaigners 'Restore Kenilworth Lido' and many Kenilworth residents, the executive also ignored a motion to delay the decision to close the pool.

Now the decision has been made, campaigners will meet again to discuss their next steps.

The meeting will take place at the Kenilworth Centre on Saturday January 12 at 3.30pm. All are welcome to attend.