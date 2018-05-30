Kenilworth nursery recognised for high level of inclusive care

A Kenilworth nursery has been recognised by Warwickshire County Council for its high level of inclusive care for its children.

Little Crackers Nursery is one of 40 pre-schools in Warwickshire to be awarded a 'WIncKS Kite-Mark'. The award recognises that children who go to the nursery, such as those with special educational needs, are well-looked after and made to feel included.

It is the only nursery in Kenilworth with the mark.

Lisa O’Carroll-Bailey of Little Crackers said: “We are all thrilled to be the first setting in Kenilworth to earn this award. It recognises how inclusive our ethos here at Little Crackers is and our team’s daily commitment to the highest levels of care.”

Warwickshire County Council started the 'Warwickshire Inclusion Kite-Marking Scheme' to celebrate good practice and raise the profile of pre-schools that can offer high-quality support.