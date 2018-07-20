Kenilworth nursery celebrates 'outstanding' Ofsted rating with party

Staff, children and their parents at a Kenilworth nursery celebrated its recent 'outstanding' Ofsted rating with a garden party today (Friday July 20).

Castle Nursery in Priory Road received an 'outstanding' rating from Ofsted this week after an inspection in June. The nursery previously had a 'good' rating.

And the nursery invited parents along to join in, and the children got involved by taking part in various activities.

Mat Bromley, co-director at Castle Nursery with his wife Sarah, said the result was 'something worth celebrating.'