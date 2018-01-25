Kenilworth magician helps raise money for uncle’s marathon

A Kenilworth magician has helped raise money for his uncle’s upcoming marathon attempt by entertaining guests at a recent fundraiser.

Angus Baskerville wowed the attendees at a charity race night at The Queen’s Head in Cubbington on Saturday January 20.

The event raised money for Angus’s uncle Kevin (left), who is taking on the London Marathon in April for the National Autistic Society.

Angus’s magic helped raise £775 for Kevin, who has now raised 75 per cent of his £3,000 target.

Kevin said: “A great night was had by all.”

Anyone wishing to donate should visit Kevin’s Just Giving page