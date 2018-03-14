Kenilworth magician giving talks about coping with autism

A Kenilworth magician who also has autism is now branching out as an after dinner speaker talking about how he copes with his condition.

Angus Baskerville gave a talk last week at the annual Ruth Alston Memorial Dinner of the Association of Occupational Health Nurse Practitioners (AOHNP) at the NEC’s Crowne Plaza Hotel in Birmingham.

He also performed some of his magic to the audience.

Angus said: “It was great to dispel some myths about people with Asperger Syndrome or ADHD supposedly not being able to focus or engage with people well.

“Feedback from the audience was extremely positive. Everyone came away with ideas of how they could make small changes within their own company cultures, that would make a significant impact on employee morale and productivity - a win-win situation.”

President of the AOHNP Lucy Kenyon has been following Angus’s progress in her role as a co-organiser for a social and support group for families living with autism.

She said: “I feel that Angus has incredible insight into his condition and has shown remarkable resilience looking for employment locally.

“He has ‘magically’ created his own career in the world of magic, and will be an invaluable ambassador for us, helping employers understand the importance and benefits of making reasonable adjustments at interview and in the workplace”.

“Angus has a wonderful story to tell, of triumph over adversity and how a ‘special interest’ can develop into a fulfilling career, with the right support and encouragement in place.”