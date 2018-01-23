Kenilworth looking for new Carnival Queen and King

Kenilworth is looking for a new Carnival Queen and King before the carnival comes to town once again this summer.

Last year's carnival was the first time it featured a King in decades, and the role has been brought back this year after Will Heaton was chosen as the King last year.

Auditions for the Queen and King, as well as the carnival's maids of honour, princess, and junior attendants, will take place at the Priory Theatre in Rosemary Hill on Saturday February 17, starting at 7.15pm.

The Carnival King and Queen and their Maids of Honour should be between 15 and 25 years old on the day of the carnival, Saturday June 30.

The Carnival Princess should be between 12 and 14, the female junior attendants should be between eight and 11, and the male junior attendants should be between six and nine.

All entrants must live in Kenilworth or one of the surrounding villages of Ashow, Beausale, Burton Green Crackley, Honiley, Leek Wootton, Hill Wootton, Meer End or Stoneleigh.

Applicants must be prepared to participate in Carnival Day on Saturday June 30 and attend various Kenilworth events throughout the year.

The pair chosen as the Kenilworth Carnival Queen and King will receive £100 each, Maids of Honour will receive £50 each, the Carnival Princess will receive £25 and Junior Attendants will receive £10 each. All winners will also receive a souvenir portrait photograph.

Anyone wishing to apply for any of this year’s roles should download the entry form and post it to Elizabeth Meaton at 6 Bertie Road, Kenilworth, CV8 1JP. All entries must arrive no later than Wednesday February 14.

Alternatively, entrants should email their name, date of birth, address, email, phone number and what role they want to apply for to Elizabeth at info@kenilworthcarnival.org.uk by the same date.