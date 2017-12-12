Kenilworth Lions hoping Abbey Fields carol concert will be a success

Kenilworth Lions are hoping their rearranged carol concert in Abbey Fields will be a success this year.

The Lions have traditionally held the concert at Kenilworth Castle on the first Saturday before Christmas, but this year English Heritage decided to hold a rival event, meaning the Lions had to find a new venue.

Singers on the stage last year

But after talks with Warwick District Council, the Lions were given permission to use Abbey Fields for the concert on Saturday December 23.

Kenilworth Lions press officer John Whitehouse said preparations were going well, but the new venue had made it a little more complicated than usual.

He added: “Obviously there’s a few unknowns. When we were in the castle it was run like a well-oiled machine.

“It will be a very different setup.”

More children singing along at a previous concert

The concert will be held by Bridge Street, with the stage near the path towards the swimming pool and facing up towards St Nicholas Church. The slope of the hill should act as a natural place for people to stand.

Because the Lions are unable to charge a price on the gate, they are encouraging concert-goers to make a donation as the running costs are still similar to holding the concert at Kenilworth Castle.

When asked whether the Lions would consider holding the concert in Abbey Fields next year, John said: “I think it’s still an open question. It’s always linked to the extent to which we can cover our costs.

“We don’t aim to make money from this event, but we can’t afford to lose a large tranche of money either.”

The concert starts at 6pm, and all are welcome to attend.