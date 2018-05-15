Kenilworth Ladies Circle celebrate 'fabulous' fundraising year

Member of Kenilworth Ladies Circle have celebrated a 'fabulous' year of fundraising and are now ready to get started on raising money for local causes this year.

The voluntary organisation raised almost £6,000 in the last financial year, which was donated to local charities.

New chair Tracy Wasley with outgoing chair Michelle Shearer

Large donations made included giving £2,810 to Coventry & Warwickshire Mind, and £2,600 to Warwick Hospital's Birth & Babies Appeal. The rest was given to various other charities.

Outgoing chair Michelle Shearer said: "I am delighted with the fundraising total. Thanks to everyone who donated to help us raise such a great total this year."

The new chair of Ladies Circle Tracy Wasley held a fish and chips night at the Kenilworth Centre on Friday May 11 to launch this year's fundraising efforts.

Members were joined at on the night by Neil Henderson, CEO of Safeline, the group's chosen charity this year. He gave a talk about the charity and their work, which involves providing therapy and counselling to those who need it.